N﻿eilson lauds quality of Hearts squad - gossip

Heart of Midlothian manager Robbie Neilson says Sunday's 3-0 win against Motherwell so soon after a midweek European victory shows the quality of his squad. (Express)

And Neilson was pleased with debutant Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, who "handled" the fast pace of the game at Fir Park. (Record)

Meanwhile, Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon is expected to be fit for Scotland's Nations League triple header after taking a knock against Motherwell. (Scotsman - subscription required)

BBC Sport