Wolves v Man City: Team news
- Published
New signing Diego Costa could make his Wolves debut despite not playing a senior match since December.
Raul Jimenez remains out with a groin issue, while fellow forward Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the recent win over Southampton.
Boubacar Traore is in line to make his debut after obtaining a work permit.
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker might be fit to return but Aymeric Laporte is not quite ready to play.
Who do you think Lage will select in his starting line-up?