M﻿ichael Emons, BBC Sport

B﻿righton's superb start to the season continued with a fully-deserved three points as they beat struggling Leicester City in a thrilling match at the Amex.

G﻿raham Potter's side are fourth but needed to come back from a goal down after only 51 seconds following Kelechi Iheanacho's goal for Leicester.

B﻿ut the Seagulls, helped by some poor defending from the visitors who were sloppy in possession, fought back to move ahead after only 15 minutes.

P﻿otter will be unhappy with the long ball through the middle of his defence that led to Leicester's second goal, but will be delighted with the performance of his side after the break.

A﻿lexis Mac Allister was denied one of the goals of the season when his 30-yard strike was ruled out after a painfully slow four-minute video assistant referee decision, with offside finally the verdict.

That did not change the outcome of the match though as Leicester could not live with Brighton in the second half with Leandro Trossard scoring the third before a Mac Allister penalty and free-kick gave them five goals.

B﻿righton came ninth in the Premier League last season, their highest top-flight finish, but will be hopeful of doing even better in this campaign.