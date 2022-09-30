B﻿runo Lage says Diego Costa's arrival came at a good time to energise the Wolves squad during the international break.

"Everyone is very good, with good energy," said Lage. "It was good to have these weeks for training. One of the things that comes with the energy was Diego.

"All of the team, after Sasa [Kalajdzic] and Raul [Jimenez]’s injuries, now they have a striker in the team, they can see the good vibes and the good energy comes.

"He didn’t work the first week with us but after that started training with the team and gave a lot of energy. We are a completely different team when we have a striker in front of us. It’s not just the value of that player, but other players can give more when we have a striker in front of us.

"From my first day I was talking about bringing in a striker. First we brought Sasa and now Diego. We want competition in the team and different profiles. The good thing is they didn’t train together but if Raul is fit, both can play at the same time."

L﻿age gave nothing away when asked if Costa could start against West Ham on Saturday.

He said: "Let’s see tomorrow. What I can say is he spent a long time without playing, long time without training. The Premier League is a different level. Sometimes you need to protect him a little bit but in the moments with the team he is training very well.

"With goals, you win games. That's why strikers are so important. We are a different team with a striker. We only have one available, and let's see how long he can play. We cannot deny it's an important game for us."