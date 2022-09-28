S﻿t Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has wished new Dundee United boss Liam Fox well but says their friendship "will go out the window" when the sides meet on Saturday.

F﻿ox has replaced Jack Ross on a formal basis after a three-match spell as caretaker head coach and has appointed Stevie Crawford as assistant.

And Davidson told, external St Johnstone's website: “I know Liam Fox well and I’m delighted for him, I also know Stevie his assistant. I wish both of them all the best. However, come Saturday all that will go out the window and we will be focussed on the task at hand.

“We always bring a good crowd through to a Tayside derby so we are looking forward to it. We always have a good support and it is always a good atmosphere at Tannadice. It is really important we go there and put in a performance for our fans to cheer about.”

A﻿nd Saints winger Jamie Murphy added: "The last game we played at home we felt we had a chance to win and didn’t quite get there. Its all about getting that next win and we are looking to get that this weekend."