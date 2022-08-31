Jonathan Buchan, BBC Radio Leeds

What a difference 90 minutes can make to an entire summer of recruitment.

As fans filtered into Elland Road before last night’s Everton game, they will have likely taken a browse of Angus Kinnear’s programme notes.

The chief executive boldly stated: “We believe we have three striking options that are better than the majority of our peers (two proven international number nines and a player widely regarded as the best emerging young striking talent in the league) and will only supplement this with an exceptional addition rather than just a warm body.”

He was talking about Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt.

This sentiment didn’t go down well with a fanbase, who have bemoaned the lack of striking options at the club for a number of years. That clamour for a new forward may now be reflected in the boardroom.

When leading scorer Rodrigo was helped off the field on oxygen, you could almost hear the sound of 36,000 fans asking if that would finally make the hierarchy realise the fragility of their frontline.

Jesse Marsch stated the Spain forward’s dislocated shoulder had been popped back into place and he was seemingly left feeling ‘OK’, but he also admitted a desire to add to the squad and confirmed Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan was on their list.

With the transfer window closing tomorrow the need for that ‘warm body’ has never been more apparent as the cold autumnal nights begin to roll in.