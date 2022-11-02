S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Forwards Jadon Sancho and Antony were both missing from the open section of Manchester United training before Thursday's crucial final Europa League group game against Real Sociedad.

BBC Sport understands Sancho was training on Wednesday after being an unused substitute in the victory over West Ham at Old Trafford.

Antony missed Sunday's match because of a minor leg injury, but manager Erik ten Hag did say the Brazilian’s problem was not serious and he expected him to be fit in a few days.

United travel to Spain knowing they need to win by two goals to top the group.