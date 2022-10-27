B﻿rian McLauchlin, BBC Scotland

Rigas Futbola Skola head coach Viktors Morozs says his side will do their "best" while they still have a chance of progression from Europa Conference League Group A.

R﻿FS are bottom of the group, a point below Thursday's opponents Heart of Midlothian.

B﻿oth sides still have a chance of finishing second but must win their last two games and hope Fiorentina drop points.

“We are preparing seriously," said Morozs. "As long as we have a chance to qualify we will do our best. We know it’s not going to be easy.

"We know Hearts as a team well. We know their strengths and their weak sides. We know how great Hearts supporters are and what atmosphere to expect.

"Every team has weaknesses. We do, Fiorentina do, it’s normal. The target for our staff is to find them and show it to the players. The target of the players is to use it."