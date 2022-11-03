S﻿teve Cooper has defended Jesse Lingard with the Nottingham Forest midfielder still waiting for his first goal or assist since moving to the City Ground.

T﻿he 29-year-old has struggled to make an impact after a high-profile summer switch from Manchester United and was replaced after 56 minutes in Sunday's thrashing at Arsenal.

"﻿Anything we do, whether win, lose or draw, we do it together," said Cooper. "I understand around Jesse there will be extra interest because of where he has played his football before but we don't think like that.

"﻿I'm not one for treating anyone differently. Jesse is working really hard on the training ground, he's a really positive influence on the group in a professional way and like everyone else he's aiming to improve our situation.

"﻿We have to treat everyone the same if we want to move forward."

C﻿ooper insists his squad has put the result at Emirates Stadium behind them and will aim to put their learnings into practice against Brentford.

"Like any game, we had to draw a line and move on once we've reflected accordingly," he said. "We're two days out from the next game now so I'm not thinking about Arsenal. I'm only concerned with Brentford."