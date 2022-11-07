G﻿ossip - Celtic to sign defender for free

Celtic will sign Japan defender Yuki Kobayashi, 22, for free as the Vissel Kobe centre-back's contract runs out on 31 January of next year. (Scottish Daily Express)

Right-back Anthony Ralston says Celtic's players relish manager Ange Postecoglou's fierce drive to push the club even higher. (The Herald)

Marian Shved has again criticised former Celtic boss Neil Lennon's coaching methods as the winger reflected on his disappointing spell with the club. (Scottish Sun)

Japan legend Keiji Tamada believes his country were right to leave Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi out of their World Cup squad because he doesn't fit into their system. (The Herald)