Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

"Sack the board" were the cries of a disgruntled fanbase who have seen eight wins in 37 league games in 2022.

Outside Elland Road after Sunday's defeat by Fulham, ashen-faced chief executive officer Angus Kinnear, cut a disconsolate figure. "The players are working really hard, Jesse's working really hard, the backroom staff are working really hard."

If the road to the Championship is paved with good intentions, then Leeds United are full of them at the minute.

After the Championship trophy presentation, a video of Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas went viral on Twitter. The pair were singing: "Mind the gap, Thomas Frank, playing football Leeds United way."

The "Leeds United way" - I used to know what that was.

If it was unfair to ask Jesse Marsch to replace Marcelo Bielsa – a man who has changed world football. Then it was absurd to think a squad that had come within two goals of relegation would be able to finish mid-table after a net spend of nothing in the summer.

The Whites might limp through to the World Cup break, but while the blame isn't solely at his feet, it's surely now over for Marsch at Leeds.