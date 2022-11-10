Hearts v Livingston: Pick of the stats

Lawrence Shankland’s nine goals have earned Hearts seven points in the Scottish Premiership this season, the joint most of any player (Kilmarnock's Daniel Armstrong also seven points).

Livingston won their last league meeting with Hearts 1-0 in September; they last won back-to-back top-flight matches against them in May 2002, when they won each of their first four such meetings.

Hearts are unbeaten in their last 11 top-flight home games against Livingston, winning six and drawing five since a 3-2 defeat in May 2002.