N﻿ewcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan says the club are well on their way towards achieving their long-term objectives.

I﻿n an open letter, external written to fans on the eve of Friday's first anniversary of the club's takeover, he thanked them for their incredible support.

He said: "As we mark the first anniversary of our takeover of the club, it seemed appropriate to take the time to say thank you - on behalf of the Newcastle board.

"The first game after the takeover will live long in my memory. I will never forget the warmth of your welcome to my fellow board members and me on that October day.

"A year ago, we set out some principles in an open letter that framed our thinking as custodians of the club. We told you that we wanted to build, over time, a consistently successful team. And we told you that we were focused on long-term success.

"There is still a long way to go, but each season is a building block towards our objective - to challenge for trophies both domestically and in Europe."

A year on from the club's takeover, what has the impact been?