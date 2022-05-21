What can happen on the final day of the season?

The title race

Manchester City start the day one point ahead of Liverpool, with a goal difference of plus six. They will be crowned champions:

If they beat Aston Villa.

If they draw and Liverpool fail to win.

If they lose by fewer than six goals and Liverpool fail to win.

If they lose (by any margin) and Liverpool lose.

For Liverpool, they will be champions:

If they beat Wolves and Manchester City fail to win.

If they draw and City lose by at least six goals.

And just for fun... if Liverpool draw 5-5 and City lose 6-0, both sides would finish level on points, goal difference and goals scored. The first tie-breaker is head-to-head records – they drew 2-2 twice this season. The second tie-breaker is away goals in head-to-head games, which is also level. So there would be a play-off game to decide the title!

Champions League finish

The final place is between Tottenham and Arsenal. Whoever does not get it will finish fifth and enter the Europa League.

Spurs will clinch the final top-four place:

If they win at Norwich.

If they draw and Arsenal fail to win by 15 or more goals.

If they lose and Arsenal fail to win.

Arsenal can only clinch the final place:

If they beat Everton and Tottenham lose.

If they win by 15 or more goals and Tottenham draw.

Europa League and Europa Conference League

Sixth (Europa League) and seventh (Europa Conference League) place is between Manchester United and West Ham. The Hammers start two points behind, but with a much better goal difference.

Manchester United will finish sixth if they beat Crystal Palace, or if West Ham fail to win.

West Ham will finish sixth if they win at Brighton and Manchester United fail to win.

Relegation battle

The final relegation place is between Burnley and Leeds United, who begin the day level on points, but the Clarets have goal difference advantage of 20.