Brighton v Man Utd: What does the form show?

Having won two of their first three Premier League games against Manchester United, Brighton have lost each of their last six against the Red Devils.

United have lost each of their last four Premier League away games, as many as they had in their previous 42 on the road. It is their longest run of consecutive away league defeats since a run of six between December 1980 and March 1981.

Brighton have failed to win any of their last eight Premier League home games (D4 L4) since a 2-0 victory over Brentford on Boxing Day. Only once in the competition have they had a longer such run, going 14 games between June 2020 and January 2021.