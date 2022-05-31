On BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Chris Sutton said losing Sadio Mane would be a "massive blow" for Liverpool, while Karen Carney said it made financial sense to sell him now.

We wanted to hear what the fans think. Below are some of your thoughts:

Christian: Regards Mane, I don't think any LFC fan wants to see him leave. I hoped he and Salah would commit for the remainder of their careers. They are loved here, are successful, and have the best man-manager in world football guiding them. But if he goes, he goes with our blessing and our gratitude. Put the money towards Bowen as he's proven in the Premier League.

Bill: It looks inevitable that Mane will leave. It's a blow given his importance to the team and finding a like-for-like replacement is a major challenge. However, assuming he wants to leave, then cash in now. I trust in Klopp and team. I would like to see Raul Jimenez come in to provide a central focal point. He holds up, links play and is a good finisher.

Lyndon: Losing Mane would indeed be a big blow for the title next season. However, it would make good business sense to sell him now, presuming he intends to leave and does not want to sign a new contract, rather than letting him walk away for nothing at the end of next season. Liverpool are capable of sourcing out another diamond striker... such as Darwin Nunez.

Aarif: Mane has been resurgent as a number nine from February onwards. Despite having a year remaining on his contract, it would make no sense to sell him for a relative pittance compared with the fees being bandied around. Unless Liverpool get an offer of around £45m plus add-ons, I hope they don't sell. Darwin Nunez would be my choice as a replacement.

Adam: Sell Mane for £30m-£35m and replace him with Nunez. While his price tag of around £70m-£80m is a risk, his performances against us in the Champions League showed flashes of being able to compete on the European stage.