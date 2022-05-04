We have been asking Chelsea fans what you think of the recent slump in form and it's fair to say the replies have been split.

Here's a snapshot of what you said:

Paul: I think it's understandable Chelsea are not at their best given a long, drawn-out takeover process, over which the players and management staff have no control. Even so, I don't think they are doing badly. They are still third in the league, with a good chance of picking up a third piece of silverware this season. Next year will be even better.

Tom: Players seem to have given up because they think top four is guaranteed, but the way they are playing, they could slip up. A lack of goals from forward players is concerning and I fear for them against Liverpool in the FA Cup final. Stupid mistakes against them will get punished. Roll on the end of season where we can refresh, get new owners in, a few new players and have a big clearout.

Steve: They are complacent and unsure of the future. Our worst players on huge salaries, our best on low salaries. We need to freshen the squad, bring back better loan players and get rid of the deadwood. Forget about short-term success and build for the long term.

Tim: Super Cup win / World Club Cup win / made two other finals, with the FA Cup final to still be played. And a top-four finish. That’s a great season!