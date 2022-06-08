Simon Stone, BBC Sport:

It promises to be a busy summer at Manchester United, with new manager Erik Ten Hag keen to reshape a squad that finished a distant sixth in the Premier League last season.

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has been the subject of intense speculation about an Old Trafford move and evidently, United and Ten Hag, his former boss at Ajax, do like the Netherlands international.

In addition, a midfielder is known to be top of the priority list, ahead of a striker and a central defender, for United.

However, there is a cautious air around Old Trafford.

United don't want to be held to ransom by Barcelona, who are looking to raise funds for their own transfer business this summer.

In addition, it is not entirely clear whether De Jong would be willing to join a club who will be absent from the Champions League this season.

De Jong, 25, left Ajax for Barcelona in 2019. Since joining the Catalan club he has made 140 appearances in all competitions, scoring 13 goals.