Newcastle 0-2 Liverpool: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Newcastle United’s preparations for Wembley suffered two heavy blows with the home defeat to Liverpool and the red card for goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Liverpool’s 2-0 win narrowed the gap between Jurgen Klopp’s side and Newcastle to six points with a game in hand – an ominous sign for Newcastle’s own aspirations of reaching next season’s Champions League.

And the more immediate problem for Howe is the devastating blow of losing Pope, outstanding this season, to suspension for next Sunday’s EFL Cup Final against Manchester United at Wembley after he was sent off in the first half for handling outside his area.

There is never a bad time to play a Wembley final but there is no getting away from the fact Newcastle’s form and circumstances could be a lot better going into a game when they hope to win their first piece of silverware since 1969.

Pope has been a key figure and his potential deputies Loris Karius, best remembered for his calamitous display when Livepool lost the Champions League Final to Real Madrid in Kiev in 2018, and Mark Gillespie are decidedly ring rusty with little first team action to speak of in recent years.

The Toon Army will travel to Wembley in force and with high hopes, but the loss of Pope is a bitter blow.