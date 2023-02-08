Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

So... it’s Valentine’s Day in a few days, and to be honest, it’s been a very difficult couple of months for you and your partner. While you seemed well matched at first, the spark has gone out of your relationship, and despite some expensive presents being gifted to you in January, you’re starting to wonder if you have a future together.

And to compound that... on Saturday, you will spend the afternoon watching the love of your life, now extremely happy in their new relationship, and the day can do nothing but remind you of happy times which feel a long time ago.

Those will be the sort of emotions experienced by Bournemouth’s fans on Saturday when club legend Eddie Howe returns to Vitality Stadium for the first time since his departure in 2020, as manager of a Newcastle United side riding high in the table.

The Covid-affected "Project Restart" conclusion to the 2019-20 season - played out behind closed doors - was a wretched time for the Cherries, ultimately concluding with relegation despite winning at Everton on the final day of the season.

Howe, who looked utterly exhausted after giving absolutely everything for the club with which he had been inextricably linked at that point in his life, departed without being able to say goodbye.

The unconditional love still felt for him at Bournemouth is in stark contrast to the feelings being expressed towards his current successor in the Cherries' dugout.

Social media has been awash this week with demands for Gary O’Neil to be sacked, although the reaction from those who actually went to Saturday’s game at Brighton has been more measured, pointing to the performance of debutant Hamed Traore and the injury list which seems ever-growing.

Expect high emotions on Saturday as Howe returns. But the off-field tensions will only rise unless results turn.