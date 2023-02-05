Team first, personal plaudits second for Barisic

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic insists he is more interested in how the team are performing than the plaudits coming his way after his deflected free-kick sealed Saturday's 2-1 win over Ross County on Saturday.

With County striker Jordan White cancelling out Malik Tillman's opener, the Croatia international's free-kick from 20 yards 15 minutes from the end took Michael Beale's record to 11 wins and a draw in his 12 matches in charge.

He told Rangers TV: "I am very happy myself, but as I have said a lot of times, it is not about one man and you can't play good if the team is not playing good.

"We are in good shape and in good form - we still have a lot of things to improve but I think that is normal.

"We can't just start overnight to play perfectly but the competition is bigger, the squad is bigger and you can see what we are doing in training.

"So I am very happy that the team played very well."