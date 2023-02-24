'A really good appointment' - your views on Kettlewell

We asked for your thoughts after Motherwell confirmed the appointment of Stuart Kettlewell as their new manager.

Here's what you had to say:

Edward: A really good appointment after what he did in the last two games. Had the boys fighting for the club and you could see the commitment. Really hopeful of a continued improvement in the team and good results going forward.

Adam: A good choice in the current situation. I hope the players don't slip back into how they played for Hammell after a few games. I estimate that two or three more wins will keep 'Well safe this season.

Anon: It’s good that we have managed to recruit a refreshing intelligent manager, and avoided the merry-go-round of the “aye beens” who seem to frequent Scottish football. Let’s support his fresh approach with the resources he requires to take us up the table. The squad is good enough to get into Europe.

W Bradford: The big test is the next two matches. We have to play as well as the last two and not take the foot off the gas. Keep playing for the new boss and listen to him, from long-time supporter since a boy, now 73, seen it all.

Jack: Mother well - yep. Kettle well - yep. Boiling nicely.