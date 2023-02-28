Paul McNicoll, Dode Fox Podcast, external

Living and breathing Dundee United’s 2022-23 season has been incredible. We had an incredible high in the Europa League, and we also had an incredible low in the Europa League.

The incredible moments continued right up until the weekend there.

We’ve lost nine goals in a game, we’ve been emptied from both domestic cups by Kilmarnock, we’ve conceded a goal from 60 yards, we’ve conceded a goal to a sliding tackle on our own goal-line and just this past Saturday, in a must-win game up in Dingwall, we managed to put in a performance that left us lucky to get out of the Highlands with just a 4-0 defeat. Incredible.

As incredible as Saturday’s performance was, it was obvious to anyone associated with the club that it would lead to one thing. Yet another manager would have to leave his position.

Now full disclosure, I don’t think Liam Fox should ever have been given the manager’s job at Tannadice. He wasn’t qualified and it felt like a gamble. A gamble that we weren’t in a position to take. Twenty five games later, a series of incredible performances, and he is gone.

Not many fans will be against that decision, and not many fans are overly optimistic about the team’s chances of staying up this season.

The club now find themselves four points behind the 11th-placed team in the league and without a manager. To say the decision makers at Tannadice have to get this next appointment right is an understatement. It’s a must.

The turnover of managers at the club is truly alarming these past few seasons and it can’t be beneficial to the team. There is zero continuity from one season to the next and this term alone we’ll have employed three managers. Incredible.

A lot of the blame for the current predicament, however, has to be shouldered by the players. They are the ones that ultimately put on the jersey and, for the most part, have been selling the fans short.

They have now cost two managers their job this season alone and that’s before I factor in the disappointment they have put the club’s fans through with their performances. To have any chance of avoiding relegation this season, that has to change, and it has to change on Saturday.

Regardless of whoever comes in to replace Fox, and I am not downplaying the manager's role in this at all, I hope the new man can galvanise the players that are already there and set them up in a formation that suits them. But ultimately it has to be the players that get themselves out of this mess.

Failure to do so, and more than a few of them should be packing their bags for pastures new.