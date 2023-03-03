Mackay wants home momentum to continue

Ross County manager Malky Mackay wants his side to continue to build on their 4-0 win against Dundee United last week when they host Motherwell on Saturday.

His side sit 10th in the Premiership table, just three points behind the visitors, and Mackay is braced for a tough game against former County player and manager Stuart Kettlewell.

“Stuart’s coming back to his old stomping ground as the new manager of Motherwell so congratulations to him,” he said.

“They’re coming off the back of a good couple of wins but we’re at home and looking forward to it.

“We’ve come off the back of a good result last week and the important thing is that we follow that up with a good performance. If we start well then that makes a big difference."