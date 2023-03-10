Why Sunday is significant for Beale

It has been a while since a Rangers game against lower-league opposition was hyped with such magnitude.

Following last month's Viaplay Cup final defeat to Celtic, who lead the Premiership by nine points, retaining the Scottish Cup is now the Ibrox club's most realistic chance of silverware this term.

Despite being appointed mid-season, there is still an expectancy on Beale to deliver a trophy this campaign. Not only is that driven by the club's and fans' demands, but lifting the Scottish Cup in June would guarantee Celtic do not complete a domestic treble.

To reach Hampden for the third time this season and move another step closer to retaining the cup, Rangers will have to navigate past a Raith side who have already dumped out top-flight opposition.

Ian Murray's men, who sit seventh in the Championship, dispatched Motherwell 3-1 to set up their quarter-final at Ibrox, but travel to Govan on a stuttering run of form.

The visitors will take inspiration from Partick Thistle's efforts in the previous round, though, after Rangers had to come from behind to earn a 3-2 win against the Championship club.