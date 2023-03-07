S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

It was a very disappointing result at Brentford on Monday. We were slow out the blocks, but when we equalised just before half-time I thought we had a good shot of getting a result out of the game.

For me, the loss showed how thin our squad is. Losing Joao Palhinha is such a blow, and our midfield looks so much weaker without him. The Sasa Lukic and Harrison Reed midfield pivot didn't have the same control as normal.

Ultimately, we have put ourselves in a league position where defeats like this don't really matter. It's fun to dream of Europe, but even a 10th or 11th-place finish would have been a pipe dream in August.

The team just need to keep their heads and remind themselves what an accomplishment this season has been so far. The fact that we are not even being considered in the relegation fight is remarkable - and, even if Europe is beyond us, the fact it's a possibility is remarkable.

Arsenal on Sunday will be another tough game, especially without Palhinha, but hopefully the lads will be able to pick themselves up and put together another big performance.