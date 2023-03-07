M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

I’m not sure what was more surprising on Sunday - Everton winning a penalty or scoring more than one goal.

Either way, it highlighted once again that Everton are capable of creating chances and causing opposition sides problems in our current setup.

The introduction of Demarai Gray to the starting XI was certainly welcome. His pace and movement allowed space for our midfielders to drift into. He occupied Forest defenders and gave them a different problem than that of a more physical striker.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin still working his way back to full fitness, you would expect us to continue this way.

Everton’s fatigue and lack of quality on the bench compared to Nottingham Forest was notable. Making changes with just five minutes to go merely highlights that issue. Given the midweek exertions at Arsenal, you would have assumed changes would have been made much earlier.

That reliance on the same set of 11/12 players is going to be a struggle for the run-in. The return to fitness of James Garner, Nathan Patterson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin will certainly provide the manager with much-needed quality to the squad.

Hopefully, this will help turn draws into vital victories.