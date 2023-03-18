Celtic 3-1 Hibs: What did the manager say?

Hibs boss Lee Johnson: "I'm certainly pleased with the players' character.

"It's difficult enough at Celtic Park and then to be restricted in the way we want to play by a really poor decision puts more demands on the players.

"They were outstanding from start to finish. We tried to play as well but had to defend for our lives. We looked disciplined, organised, and showed how far we've come since the previous time we played here."

On Elie Youan's second yellow, Johnson says: "He's pinned Carter-Vickers who's a strong boy. The start of it was potentially a foul on us.

"Elie is then off balance and being pulled over the left shoulder, so tries to get contact on the ball, which he does, and the head, but Carter-Vickers has ducked into it.

"A 6ft 3in player is ducking into the ball to make himself 5ft, so it's definitely not a booking, it's just a foul either way.

"This is the problem with the VAR part of it, because they don't want to overturn as they don't want it to look like the referee has made a mistake."