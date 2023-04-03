'Clueless in midfield' - your views

We asked for your thoughts and opinions after the Motherwell defeat. Here are some of your views.

John: Not an attacking line up clueless in midfield. We only looked decent when Newell came on. Just as well Hanlon and Fish played well or it could have been more embarrassing

Dougie: Should the manager drop Marshall and why play Stevenson this team needs a re think to finish in the top six?

Fergis: Hibs were poor from kick off . Too narrow with nothing coming down either wing mixed with no creativity in middle of pitch, never looked like getting anything out of game

Tim: Hibs never started to buzz except for maybe a couple of moments, one of which was the goal. Motherwell looked like a good team and deserved the victory.

Kenny: We have to be looking at the manager now. Lee Johnson comes out with excuse after excuse. His latest one on his ban is laughable. He’s not playing. It’s the players he picks that cross the line on a Saturday and he is responsible for the end results. We need a change!!

Colin: Hibs didn't turn up. Five at the back didn't work and our control and passing was poor. We lacked rhythm and conceded goals that came from individual mistakes. Our poor performance was matched by a referee who sadly typifies the very poor quality of refereeing in the Scottish game.

George: Jings, that was bad, capital B. Johnson sums it up; grim watch; looked like the squad had just met for the first time and football was some alien sport they'd never played before. Keep that up and we'll drop out of top six. Europe - forget that on this form.