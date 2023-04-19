'We can absolutely get out of this' says Mackay

Malky Mackay has insisted that his Ross County side must "stay calm" in order to lift themselves off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The Staggies sunk to the foot of the table after defeat to Aberdeen coupled with Dundee United's victory against Motherwell.

But the County boss has assured his group have the right attitude to get out of such a position.

"The mood is confidence on the back of recent games," he said. "We went down to St Johnstone, played really well, we were excellent against Celtic and last Friday against Aberdeen, we were a match for them."

"Our players are still well in this, and that's what brings them confidence, the way we are playing. Staying calm is the starting point.

"There are four teams in amongst it at the moment, the club have been here many times and the spirit this group have got, the way they are working for one another, leads me to believe that we can absolutely get out of this."

County travel down to the capital to face Hearts at lunchtime on Saturday and Mackay is expecting a tough game despite the Jambos recent form.

"Hearts have a quality squad. Robbie [Neilson] had been there a long time so there is obviously a ripple now that he is gone and Steven [Naismith] has come in in interim charge, there appears to be a bit of flux around it. But, we will be taking them incredibly seriously."