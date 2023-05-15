We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Wolves.

Here are some of your comments:

Man Utd fans

Adrian: One down, two to go for top four. Another unconvincing performance but did enough. Great to see Alejandro Garnacho back. He could save our season.

Agim: What a breath of fresh air, Garnacho is. Reminds me of CR7! We won, yes, but there's still seems to be no urgency in our game. We underestimate the opponent and we think we are the best - when we are not! To win and to be the best you need to be humble and respect the opponent, then be ruthless in front of the goal. Hope we learn the lesson for next season.

Tomos: Erik ten Hag is a doing a tremendous job so far, but I feel like there are still some players who are letting the team down and are not going to change. There needs to be decisions before the summer is over on who is leaving, and new players with the mentality to be at a elite club like United.

Franklin: As usual, Manchester United played without verve and imagination. They simply lack the players with skill to take on defences, defend well and make some magic happen. Ten Hag has major rebuilding in store if he wants to challenge Manchester City and Arsenal next season.

Wolves fans

Alan: Terrible performance - not a shot on goal and the whole midfield was awful again! No through balls, nothing for the forwards to feed on. Don't understand the manager's love affair with Hwang Hee-chan at the expense of Adama Traore. Superb performance by Dan Bentley in goal, otherwise it could have been four or five.

Gary: It was an end-of-season performance with nothing to play for. We put up more of a fight than the Brighton game. We had some good spells throughout but never looked like scoring. I thought Bentley had a great game once the nerves settled. I've read a lot of people saying we'll get relegated next season - absolutely no chance. Julen Lopetegui has done a good job.

Darron: Unfortunately the stats don't lie, and time and time again this season we haven't had shots on target or found the net. Summer recruitment is a key factor, and a striker is needed badly if Lopetegui wants us to push on and play in the Europa League. Santiago Gimenez from Feyenoord would be an ideal fit, maybe with young Fabio Silva after his loan spells.

Dipika: The story of our season - struggle and no breakthrough. I will say the same as most Wolves supporters say. We need continuing investment if we are going to challenge the teams further up the table. Yes, some players will leave, hopefully Fosun will support Julen with backing - otherwise it will be the same story next season.