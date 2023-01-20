Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League game against Fulham on Monday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

Conte says playing in four competitions - Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup - "takes a lot of energy".

The Italian added "the situation compared to last season is different" and that "to send away nine players [last summer] and to bring other players in, it isn’t so simple to be competitive".

As a result he said Spurs "need time and patience".

He added last season Spurs "made a fantastic achievement" in finishing in the top four but that it is a difficult task "because to stay in the top four it means one team like a City, United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, stay out".

Conte says Spurs must "be realistic" but "at the same time I dream, to play Champions League" and that there are still "18, 19 games left in the Premier League" but that Tottenham need to do "something more if the dream is to become reality".

The 53-year-old added that Tottenham "have to improve the spirit, the collaboration, the will, the desire to not concede a goal" following their second-half collapse against Manchester City.

He pointed out that Spurs have conceded 21 goals in their past 10 games, "like a team that is fighting for the relegation zone" rather than a top-four contender and says they must "find something they have lost".

