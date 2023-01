Leeds United's record signing Georginio Rutter is short of match fitness and could make his debut as a substitute, according to head coach Jesse Marsch.

Defenders Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Maximilian Wober have all recovered from minor knocks.

Brentford defender Rico Henry is back in contention after overcoming a calf strain.

Fellow full-back Aaron Hickey could return from an ankle injury which has kept him out since October.

