'A long few months of negotiations' - Oh grateful to Celtic boss

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Oh Hyeongyu aims to repay Ange Postecoglou in goals after the Celtic manager refused to give up on him when signing negotiations dragged on for months.

The South Korea striker - who says Celtic first made their move in September - finally sealed the switch he craved on Wednesday when he joined the Scottish champions for a reported £2.5m from Suwon Samsung Bluewings.

”The moment I heard the offer I always dreamed of coming over to Celtic and meeting the fans," said Oh, 21, at his Celtic Park unveiling.

“I believed that if I put in good performances at Suwon then one day I would be joining Celtic.

“It’s all thanks to the manager. It was a long few months of negotiations. It's easy for the manager to give up when it's not working out but I’m very thankful he did not give up on me.

“As it took a long time I was nervous it wouldn’t happen. As a player there was nothing I could do.

“As much as the manager wanted me I just want to pay him back by scoring a lot of goals.

“I want to give a good impression on my debut and a match that no one ever will forget."