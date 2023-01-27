Moyes on Ings' injury, Antonio's future and the FA Cup

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Derby County on Monday.

Here are the key lines from the Hammers boss:

  • He gave an update on Danny Ings' injury, saying: "He's had an injection in his knee and we hope to have him back quite quickly."

  • On the uncertainty over Michail Antonio's West Ham future, he said: "We want Mick here, playing well, scoring goals and we'll be happy to have him."

  • On potential signings before the transfer window shuts, he said: "Nothing is in the pipeline at the moment, but there are four or five days to go before the deadline."

  • When asked how much it would mean personally to win the FA Cup, Moyes said: ""It would be huge for me to win a trophy. I try every year."

  • On the Rams, he said: "They are on a really good run. They're a Premier League club in stature and size, so we'll give them respect, but we hope to get through to the next round."

  • On the challenge facing lower-league opposition, he added: "I'll never be complacent. I am never surprised when I see great upset wins in the FA Cup."