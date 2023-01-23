🎧 Was is a good point for Leeds?

Head Coach Jesse Marsch said after the 0-0 draw with Brentford that performances were heading in the right direction for Leeds United.

On Don't Go To Bed Just Yet this week Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Simon Rix from the Kaiser Chiefs ask if he is right.

