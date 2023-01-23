Williams to return to Liverpool

Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool are set to recall defender Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Blackpool.

The 21-year-old has made 17 appearances for the Seasiders, who are second from bottom in the Championship.

The expected return of Williams follows the Reds allowing England Under-19 centre-back Jarell Quansah to join Bristol Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

Whether the decision impacts on Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, 25, being allowed to leave on loan or permanently remains to be seen.

The Reds have centre-back Virgil van Dijk out with injury and would not want to leave themselves short in the central defensive department.