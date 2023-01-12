Forest v Leicester: Head-to-head stats

This is Nottingham Forest's first home league match against Leicester since February 2014 (2-2). They've lost just one of their past 17 at home against the Foxes (W11 D5), losing 3-2 in May 2013.

Leicester are looking to complete their first league double over Nottingham Forest since 1971-72, a season that saw Forest relegated from the top flight.

All four of Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League goals for Nottingham Forest this season have been the opening goal of the game, with three of those proving to be the only goal. The last player to score in four 1-0 wins in a single Premier League campaign was Salomon Rondon in 2015-16.