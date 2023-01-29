Dundee United 0-2 Celtic: Analysis

There was no record scoreline this time, but it was still a game of big numbers at Tannadice as Celtic beat hosts Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

The Glasgow side have gone 19 domestic games unbeaten since their one defeat of the season away to St Mirren in September, a draw away to second-top Rangers being their only mini-blip.

It was a 50th win in 61 Premiership games under Ange Postecoglou, reaching that landmark in the same number of matches as Brendan Rodgers - only Martin O'Neill has done it quicker, by two games.

Captain Callum McGregor was faultless in midfield on his 400th Celtic appearance and there was a first off the bench for Oh Hyeon-gyu, the South Korea striker signed in midweek from Suwon Samsung Bluewings and the latest man to strengthen a squad that is already looking invincible domestically.

United captain Ryan Edwards suffered defeat as he returned to the starting line-up to make his 100th club appearance, but his side look to have continued the improvement suggested by their November visit to Celtic Park, where they only lost courtesy of two stoppage-time goals.

They could not match their own two goals that day this time and rarely troubled visiting goalkeeper Joe Hart, but they have still only lost three times in nine outings and their gritty performance will give manager Liam Fox grounds for thinking they can move clear of relegation trouble.