Ross County 3-0 Kilmarnock: who impressed?
With your team at the foot of the table and not scoring many goals, you know as a Ross County defender that you need to do your bit by preventing the opposition from scoring to have a chance of victory.
Jack Baldwin put his body on the line, blocking a Taylor effort, throwing himself in to tackles and providing Ross Laidlaw with defensive cover. County found their scoring touch today but the performance was rooted in a solid display at the back.