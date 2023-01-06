Analysis: Chelsea 0-1 Man City

Phil McNulty, chief football write at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea's fans applauded their players off at the final whistle despite this damaging defeat, putting aside their disappointment as they understood the current situation facing manager Graham Potter.

This is a club in transition under new owner Todd Boehly, with the Chelsea hierarchy operating a somewhat scattergun transfer policy, and a newly arrived manager in Potter attempting to put his stamp on this team.

Chelsea look way off being contenders for a place in the Champions League, surely a minimum requirement given their outlay and ambition on a day when they confirmed another arrival in £35m defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco.

They never lacked heart or effort, but were struggling from the moments they lost Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic to injury, eating further into Potter's squad.

Potter's plight was illustrated when he sent on 19-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka for Pulisic and he was joined by young trio Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson as they tried to rescue the game after City took the lead.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the early substitute for Sterling, but suffered the ignominy of being substituted late on. He could have no complaints after a poor performance in which he looked a thoroughly spent force.

This was more disappointment for Chelsea, who now face an uphill struggle to get anywhere near the clubs they would regard as their traditional Premier League rivals.