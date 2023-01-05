This is the second time in the last three seasons that Bournemouth will face Burnley in the FA Cup, with the Cherries winning 2-0 in the fifth round in 2020-21.

Burnley have won their last three away games against Bournemouth, all in the Premier League between the 2017-18 and 2019-20 campaigns. Their only previous away FA Cup game against them ended 1-1 in January 1966.

Bournemouth have progressed from their last three FA Cup third round ties but have never done so in four seasons in a row before.