Dundee United 2-2 Hearts: analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A match in which a bad injury overshadowed what was in fact a great game of football.

Open, free-flowing, both sides absolutely desperate to win. There were chances aplenty. There were scrappy, strong challenges, and a draw is just about a fair result although both sides might see it as a missed opportunity.

But post-match thoughts immediately turn to Gordon who left the park on a stretcher. Captaining Hearts for the 100th time today, his loss will be keenly felt by Robbie Neilson and his squad.

The incident itself was nothing more than an accidental, full-blooded, collision and hopefully Steven Fletcher is okay, too.