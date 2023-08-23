Everton fans 'have every reason to be concerned'

James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

One fan called into Radio Merseyside's football phone-in this week to claim that the Wolves game is already a relegation six-pointer.

After the direction of travel for the past two seasons at Goodison Park, Everton supporters have every reason to be concerned by how this campaign has started. The opening-day defeat to Fulham could be classed as unfortunate, but there can be no excusing Sunday's collapse at Aston Villa. Sean Dyche spoke about his side's mentality and defensive frailties – it could easily have been an interview cut from last season.

It's hard to see how Dyche can't make changes for Wolves – any credit left in the bank for Michael Keane seems to have disappeared after Villa Park and it seems common sense to give minutes to 21 year-old Jarrad Branthwaite, fresh from a second placed finish with PSV Eindhoven last season. Ben Godfrey can also be considered.

At left-back, Ashley Young's claim for another start must be in the balance after an awkward throw-in to Keane for Villa's final goal, so Vitaly Mykolenko could come into the fold. Up front; Dominic Calvert-Lewin's availability is up in the air again after his facial injury, so Arnaut Danjuma may be in line for a first start.

At times on Sunday, Danjuma brought some much-needed drive to the team and was only denied a goal by a good save from Villa's Emi Martinez.

Which leads us on to recruitment – with Che Adams currently looking the most likely name to join Everton before the window shuts. He will bring undoubted effort to the team, but his credentials at the top level are yet to be proven - averaging just over six league goals a season with Southampton, despite a genuine craft for finishing in the Championship. Fans on our airwaves feel £15m spent on 19-year-old unproven Yousseff Chermiti is a gamble the club can't afford to take, while Jack Harrison is yet to show what he can bring to the table.

A win over an equally fragile Wolves side would prove very useful, but defeat – for either team – will set more alarm bells ringing. Still, 36 games to go.