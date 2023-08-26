Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

In the aftermath of the Villa battering, Johnson and his side were afforded a degree of sympathy, such is the financial disparity between the teams. Back on domestic duty, they can't use the same economic excuses.

If facing Villa was like being hurled into a F1 race, as Johnson put it, meeting Livingston was a monster truck rally. And Hibs were flattened.

It was France international Lucas Digne who was afforded the freedom of the left flank on Wednesday. Here it was Penrice, who similarly picked off a sleeping home defence with his deliveries into the box.

Hibs' defence has now shipped the most goals in the league, and look chronically low on confidence. That lack of conviction has seemingly seeped through the entire team, whether it be the lack of dynamism in midfield, or the absence of killer instinct when they do reach the final third.

In truth, their two goals paper over the cracks of another lacklustre performance in front of their home crowd.