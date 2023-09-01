Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

This could well be a bit of a frantic day for Leicester City.

But if you're part of the Blue Army and expecting loads of signings to walk through the door, then you're probably going to be disappointed.

LCFC have had one of the most successful transfer windows of the past few years, with seven players already through the door in Mads Hermansen, Conor Coady, Harry Winks, Callum Doyle, Cesare Casadei, Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu.

Our understanding is that the Foxes are in the market for an attacking midfielder, but Friday will perhaps be more focused on outgoings.

Patson Daka, Bouba Soumare, Harry Souttar and goalkeepers Daniel Iversen and Danny Ward have not featured for LCFC so far this season, and could all be heading towards the exit as the Foxes look to trim the squad - and the wage bill - before the deadline at 23:00 BST.