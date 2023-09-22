'Morale booster' for Dons and Robson

Former Aberdeen defender Willie Miller was encouraged by Aberdeen's Conference League defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt, and believes the players will take "plenty of belief" from their performance.

"It was more like what you'd expect from Aberdeen with the players that they have got," Miller said.

"They managed to put together an impressive team performance. You go away from home to play a Bundesliga team and you're expecting to take nothing from it. Although they have taken no points, I think they'll take plenty of belief.

"There was energy, organisation, discipline, and a lot of character to come back from that early goal. They really pushed Frankfurt to the end, so I think it'll be a morale booster for Barry Robson."