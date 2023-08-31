West Ham striker Michail Antonio believes the brand of football Tottenham are playing under Ange Postecoglou will see them challenge for the top four this season.

Spurs have seven points from their first three league games and Antonio told the Footballer's Football Podcast, he has been impressed by what he has seen so far.

"To be honest, I am rating Spurs this season," he said. "With the football they are playing they will be right up there. I could definitely put them in the Champions League.

"I spoke to [former England goalkeeper] Joe Hart who had him at Celtic and he said Postecoglou was the best manager he has played under. Hart's been under a load of decent managers so he must be as well."

Newcastle forward Callum Wilson agreed, noting how impressive it has been for Tottenham to bounce back after the departure of captain and talisman Harry Kane.

"Postecoglou has got them playing a certain style so they are not reliant on one person scoring," said Wilson. "I know Madders [James Maddison] very well and he is a top player who has already settled in and made that position his own.

"He has become a leader within the club and it is nice to see him playing for a top team and flourishing."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds