'We're coming to score goals' - Hacken boss

BK Hacken head coach Per-Mathias Hogmo says his side are coming to Pittodrie to score goals and book their place in the Europa League Group stages.

The teams square up on Thursday night in the second leg of their play-off round encounter, with the tie finely balanced at 2-2 after last week’s first leg in Gothenburg.

Hogmo, who was in charge when Hacken were thrashed 5-1 by Aberdeen on their last visit to the Granite City - in the Conference League qualifiers two years ago - is confident there will be a very different outcome this time round.

He said “‘We are coming here to score goals, that is our strength and we have to attack as we always do.’

‘It is two years and one month since we were here last time (lost 5-1) and we were fighting at the bottom of the league, we have one player left in this trip from that trip and it is a goalkeeper.’

‘Since then we have been winning the league and the cup, we have qualified for the group stage, at least Conference League, so we really feel confident to come here and fight for the Europa League.’