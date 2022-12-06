With the return of domestic football now just two weeks away for Premier League clubs, Unai Emery's squad are preparing for some warm weather training in Dubai.

H﻿ere is a rundown of their fixtures before the Premier League comes back.

Thursday, 8 December, Aston Villa v Brighton, Dubai, 13:00 GMT

Sunday, 11 December, Aston Villa v Chelsea, Dubai, 14:10 GMT

Thursday, 15 December, Aston Villa v Villareal, Villa Park, 20:00 GMT

After defeat to Manchester United in the third round of the Carabao Cup, Villa's first match back will be at home to Liverpool on Boxing Day (20:00 GMT).